New MYX II Connected Bike Offers Interactive Workouts for Less Than a Peloton

Those who want to get a full exercise at home with help from a trainer are often told to buy a Peloton, which isn’t exactly a cost-effective solution. Thankfully, MYXfitness’ newly launched MYX II connected bike provides live and on-demanding exercise courses at a much more acceptable price—$1,600 for the bike and just $30 a month for an OpenFit or Beachbody on Demand subscription.

Compare that to a $1,900 Peloton with a $40 per month subscription, and the MYX II looks like a winner. But cost isn’t the MYX II’s most attractive factor; it’s also a surprisingly versatile machine that can fit a range of workout preferences and body needs.

The MYX II fits riders up to 350 pounds and 6’8″ tall. Its handlebar is adjustable (naturally), and MYXfitness says that the bike’s Q-factor (the distance between the pedal cranks) naturally forms to ankle, knee, and hip alignments. Plus, riders can choose between an OpenFit or Beachbody on Demand subscription depending on their preference—a byproduct of the merger between MYXfitness and Beachbody.

So what makes the MYX II different from its predecessor? Its 21.5-inch rotating touchscreen now features 20-watt speakers, plus an upgraded processor for speedy exercise downloads and a camera for interactive group workouts. A cutting-edge sensor provides accurate cadence, speed, and distance metrics, all while an included Polar OH1 heart rate monitor helps you optimize cardio workouts. (Apple Watch heart rate monitoring is also available.)

MYXfitness sells the new MYX II exercise machine in two configurations. The basic MYX II costs $1,600 and doesn’t come with any extra stuff, while the MYX II Plus costs $1,800 and includes a full dumbbell set, a kettleball, a resistance band, a mat for the bike, a seperate exercise mat for your body, and a foam roller.