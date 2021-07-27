Virtual Reality Bites: Oculus Quest 2 Now Part of Voluntary Safety Recall

Facebook has initiated a voluntary safety recall for its Oculus Quest 2, specifically for its removable foam facial interface. The recall is happening “in coordination with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CSPC),” the company said in a statement.

The recall affects Quest 2 and Quest 2 Fit Pack foam interfaces and was initiated due to Facebook receiving 5,716 reports of skin irritation (including temporary redness, swelling, or bumps). About 4 million Quest 2 facial interfaces are affected, plus another approximately 172,600 in Canada, all sold between October 2020 and July 2021. The issue was first disclosed by Facebook back in December of 2020.

“As more people got into VR with Quest 2, we started receiving reports that a very small percentage of Quest 2 customers experienced some skin irritation after using the removable foam facial interface that comes with Quest 2 and is also sold separately, including as a part of the Fit Pack,” said Andrew Bosworth, Head of Facebook Reality Labs. “While the rate of reports is small and the majority of reported cases are minor, we’re committed to ensuring our products are safe and comfortable for everyone who uses them.”

Currently, Facebook is pausing sales for the Oculus Quest 2 while it adds a silicon cover to all new headsets, which will fit over the foam and (hopefully) prevent further skin irritation. It is planning on resuming sales on August 24 and is launching a new 128GB model aimed at entry-level users. This will be available at the same price point as the 64GB model, for $299, though there will also be a higher-end model available for $399 that will have 256GB of storage. These new headsets will, of course, feature the additional silicone cover.

If you are suffering from skin irritation caused by your Oculus Quest 2, check out this website to learn how to request a free silicone cover for your device.