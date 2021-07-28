New Dark Matter Gaming Monitor Packs Premium Features at an Affordable Price

Why go into debt for a gaming monitor? Monoprice just announced its 27-inch Dark Matter monitor, a $350 display with a QHD resolution, HDR 400 support, a 180Hz refresh rate, Adaptive Sync technology, and other killer features.

The 27-inch Dark Matter uses a 1440p IGZO panel for low power consumption, wide viewing angles, and a speedy 1ms response time. To increase picture quality, the monitor also features HDR 400 support, which should translate to a high contrast ratio, wide color gamut, and peak luminescence of 400 cd/m2 (which is bright enough for gaming in brightly lit rooms).

Monoprice also managed to add Adaptive Sync technology to this monitor, meaning that it’s compatible with AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync. And for those who like a high refresh rate, the Dark Matter monitor runs at 180Hz.

Products that offer similar specs to this Dark Matter monitor, like the ASUS ROG Strix XG279Q, cost significantly more money but offer a lower refresh rate. That said, some models in the Dark Matter lineup offer a better refresh rate than this new 27-inch model at a similar price, though they fall short in areas like HDR support.

Monoprice will start selling its new 27-inch Dark Matter monitor on Tuesday, August 3rd. You can order it through the Monoprice’s website or Amazon.