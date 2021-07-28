X
Xbox Teamed Up with Krispy Kreme For a Delicious New Game Pass Promo

Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, apps, security, finance, and small business. Read more...

Box of Xbox donuts and other treats from Krispy Kreme
Xbox certainly thought outside of the box for its latest promo, but it looks tasty, so we won’t argue. It teamed up with Krispy Kreme to create an Xbox-themed donut, called the Nexus Level, to celebrate 20 years of Xbox. Oh—Xbox is also giving away free Game Pass Ultimate and an Xbox Series S!

What’s even sweeter than this mouthwatering fluffy donut—which is a classic Krispy Kreme donut filled with brownie batter and topped with green icing—is that you can get one month of free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with your initial purchase of a box of the treats. This makes for an easy way to try out the service if you haven’t already.

The promotion is only available to those in the UK and Ireland for now, though we are crossing our fingers that it comes to the other countries as well. If you buy a box of the themed donuts anytime between August 2 and 22nd, you’ll have a chance at winning an Xbox Series S. Once you have your box, just scan the QR code on it and enter your unique code. Good luck!

via Engadget

