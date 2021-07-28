Speck’s New AirTag Cases Go Where No AirTag Has Gone Before

Speck’s new AirTag case collection is making it easier to keep track of your keys and bags while you travel. With new options like carabiners and luggage tags, you can easily attach your AirTags and enjoy the stylish touch the cases add to your gear.

Speck is offering four new options here: the Presidio SiliLoop, the Presidio SiliRing, the Presidio Carabiner, and the Luggage Tag Pro. The creative and colorful collection starts at $14.95 a pop and will be available starting in August, though you can see them on Speck’s site now and even sign up for email alerts to be notified once they become available.

The Presidio SiliLoop securely attaches to bags and straps thanks to its one-piece loop-through design. It’s also soft to the touch and flexible, so it won’t damage your gear. Individually, they come in five colors—Black, Coastal Blue, Cyber Green, Unreal Red, and Shocking Pink—though you can also purchase basic and neon four-packs.

The Presidio SiliRing is a convenient way to keep track of your keys, as it can securely attach to your keyring. The durable silicone design will hold up to daily wear and tear, but it’s still flexible enough to not ding up anything it touches. The strong metal keyring will stay put on your keyring, and it’s available in the same colors as the SiliLoop.

The Presidio Carabiner offers a more premium look as well as a secure gate closer for added security. It’s made of forged 6063 aluminum, so it’s even stronger and more durable than the other options. Its polished finish offers elevated style; plus, it’s perfect for attaching to straps and loops.

Last, but certainly not least, the Luggage Tag Pro gives you an elevated and stylish way to store your tracker and keep track of your luggage, purse, or backpack. It securely attaches to any style of luggage and features a strong loop and dual magnets to ensure a solid connection.