Waze’s New Pre-Drive Feature Will Spot a Traffic Jam Before You Get On The Road

Wouldn’t it be nice to know where all the traffic, accidents, detours, speed traps, and other weird obstacles are before you get into your car? Waze thinks so, and its new Pre-Drive page will show you exactly that, making your morning commute or road trip go a little more smoothly.

Waze uses crowdsourced data to keep you updated as you drive. And now, the new Pre-Drive feature can spot all of these obstacles and annoyances before you head out, helping you plan a better route, even if it’s ultimately more out of the way. It’s a delightful and welcome feature that should take the headache out of driving anywhere.

The feature also lets you view various alternative routes and switch between them, view upcoming toll road amounts, and have access to the top-recommended routes no matter where you’re headed.

This isn’t too different from what Waze is already doing, but the revamped look and additional features will make the app even more powerful and easy to use. The updated feature is currently rolling out to smartphones around the globe, so keep an eye out for it to hit yours!