Master & Dynamic’s Latest True Wireless Earbuds Are Built for Durability

Fans of Master & Dynamic’s stellar MW08 earbuds will be pleased to hear that the company just released an upgraded version of its luxury true wireless earbuds—the MW08 Sport—for just $50 more. They share some features with the original pair but boast some much-needed newer features as well.

The new buds (and the additional $50) now boast wireless charging, additional foam ear tips in the box, and a redesigned case that has a woven Kevlar finish for some reason. Design-wise, Master & Dynamic swapped in extra-durable sapphire glass in place of the ceramic in the standard MW08 buds. This means they’re basically scratch-proof, and the company states they’re also shatter-resistant. Either way, they should at least hold up to your daily adventures.

With “Sport” in their name and an IPX5 rating for water resistance, the buds seem like a great option for intense workouts. The case also has an IPX4 rating, and now has a Kevlar exterior instead of the previous iteration’s smudgy shiny stainless steel case. So, it should be able to withstand sweat and even a light drizzle or spray from a sprinkler.

Otherwise, the MW08 Sport buds are identical to their predecessor. They’ll still offer 10-12 hours of battery life (depending on your ANC usage), plus an additional 30 from the case. They also have Bluetooth 5.2, two modes for both ambient sound and noise cancellation, external antennas for improved wireless performance, and stellar 11mm Beryllium acoustic drivers.

Now, with wireless charging, an improved case, and more options for its memory foam ear tips, the Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport buds are a solid premium choice. They’re available in four colors, and you can pick up a pair for yourself now on the company’s site for $349. The company also offers a wireless charging pad for just $69.

