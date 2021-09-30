The 4 Best SD Cards for Your GoPro in 2021

What to Look For an SD Card for Your GoPro

Write Speeds: The most important thing you need to check is how fast your SD card is. For example, if you have a 4K-capable GoPro, you’ll need to make sure the card you choose can handle fast write speeds. Otherwise, you might experience stuttering. Likewise, if you have a GoPro that only records in HD, you can save some cash with a slightly slower card.

How often are you using your GoPro? And for how long? If you only use it occasionally and for shorter periods, a card with a lower capacity will be your best bet. Alternatively, if you plan on using it for several hours at a time (and on a regular basis), a card with a large capacity and potentially even a high endurance rating will be a better option. General Durability: This feature is less critical here, as all of our picks include mitigations against water, shocks, x-rays, and vibration. However, other models not on our list may not. If you crash or lose your GoPro, you’ll be thankful the card is still alive after potentially getting rained on or run over.

Best Overall: Lexar Professional Silver Series

If price isn’t your top concern, we recommend buying the Lexar Professional Silver Series microSDXC with as much storage as your GoPro can support. This card has an insane 160MB/s read speed, with “at least” a 104MB/s write speed. That is more than sufficient enough for 4K video recording and more.

The Professional Silver Series is resistant to x-rays, shock, and vibration, plus it’s waterproof. It is available in multiple storage sizes up to 512GB. It has the fastest read and write speeds of any card on our list by far. And should you decide to use the card for something else down the line, it’ll be killer for that, too.

Runner Up : SanDisk Extreme Pro

The SanDisk Extreme Pro SDXC is slightly more expensive than our overall pick, which is why it’s the runner-up. Aside from that, though, it has the same resistance to x-rays, shock, and vibration, and it’s waterproof. The card also has similar read and write speeds—up to 170MB/s.

The main reason you’d choose the Extreme Pro over our overall pick is for the 400GB configuration. If you don’t need the additional 112GB of storage that the Lexar’s maximum 512GB card option has, the 400GB Extreme Pro from SanDisk is a steal.

Budget Option: Samsung EVO Plus

If you’re wanting to stick to a budget here, the Samsung EVO Plus microSDXC is a solid choice. The card doesn’t have the fastest read or write speeds on our list, but it’s more than sufficient for 1080p video recording. It also offers you a great deal on 256GB of storage, which is more space than you may ever need.

The EVO Plus features the same temperature, x-ray, magnetic, and waterproof capabilities as all the other cards on our list. Plus, you’ll get a whopping 10-year warranty that’s nice to have in case of emergencies. And at its price, it’s a great choice if you’re just getting started with your GoPro.

Best Reliability: Transcend High Endurance

Pros ✓ Rated for constant use

Rated for constant use ✓ Good read and write speeds

Good read and write speeds ✓ 4K video recording

4K video recording ✓ Best for long recording sessions Cons ✗ Lacks high-capacity options

Transcend’s High Endurance microSD card is designed primarily for security and dash cams. This means it’s designed to handle constant writing to the card over a long period. If you plan to use your GoPro a ton, a high endurance card like this one is worth every penny and will benefit you in the long run.

The card is designed to write and overwrite up to 170 terabytes (TB) of data over its lifetime. It has the standard temperature, shock, x-ray, static, and waterproofing characteristics of all other cards on our list and is designed for anyone looking to use their GoPro constantly.