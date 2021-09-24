Peak Design Launches Mobile Mounting System for iPhone 13 and Galaxy S21

Magnetic mounting systems like MagSafe are incredible, but they aren’t always secure. That’s why Peak Design is launching its new Mobile product lineup, a series of cases and accessories that let you quickly and safely attach your phone to a car dashboard, a bike, a wall, and other surfaces.

We first heard about Peak Design’s Mobile mounting system in April of 2020, when it was funded through a Kickstarter campaign. The idea is simple but effective—combine the security of a mechanical mounting system (sort of like the cold shoe on a camera) with the convenience of something like MagSafe.

Of course, the Mobile accessory lineup was announced before MagSafe, and Peak Design had to spend a couple extra months ensuring full MagSafe compatibility. But its products are finally available for purchase.

Here’s what Peak Design offers in its Mobile accessory lineup:

Many of these accessories, like the Car Mount, are MagSafe-compatible and don’t require an Everyday Case if you already own an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13.

You can order Peak Design’s Mobile mounting accessories now on the company’s website. Keep in mind that you can use the Universal Adapter to add Mobile mounting to any phone, not just the iPhone 13 or Galaxy S21.