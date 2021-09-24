Peak Design Launches Mobile Mounting System for iPhone 13 and Galaxy S21

Magnetic mounting systems like MagSafe are incredible, but they aren’t always secure. That’s why Peak Design is launching its new Mobile product lineup, a series of cases and accessories that let you quickly and safely attach your phone to a car dashboard, a bike, a wall, and other surfaces.
We first heard about Peak Design’s Mobile mounting system in April of 2020, when it was funded through a Kickstarter campaign. The idea is simple but effective—combine the security of a mechanical mounting system (sort of like the cold shoe on a camera) with the convenience of something like MagSafe.
Of course, the Mobile accessory lineup was announced before MagSafe, and Peak Design had to spend a couple extra months ensuring full MagSafe compatibility. But its products are finally available for purchase.
Here’s what Peak Design offers in its Mobile accessory lineup:
- Everyday Case ($40): An iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, or Galaxy S21 case with a built-in Mobile mount.
- Universal Adapter ($30): An adhesive adapter that adds Mobile mounting to any phone.
- Car Mount ($45): A magnetic dashboard mount with wireless Qi charging (also works with naked iPhone 12 or iPhone 13).
- Motorcycle Bar Mount ($100): A rugged and secure Mobile mount that clamps to motorcycle handlebars.
- Motorcycle Stem Mount ($100): A vibration-proof Mobile mount that secures in your motorcycle’s handlebar stem.
- Out Front Bike Mount ($70): A low-profile handlebar mount for cyclists.
- Universal Bar Mount ($50): A versatile mount that attaches to handlebars and similarly shaped objects.
- Universal Wall Mount ($25): An adhesive magnet that sticks to walls and other surfaces for Mobile mounting. (Universal Wall Mount also works with naked iPhone 12 or 13.)
- Creator Kit ($40): A Mobile mount that screws into tripods for videography and photography.
- Mobile Tripod ($80): A portable tripod that secures to the back of your phone’s Everyday Case.
- Mobile Wallet ($60): A kickstand wallet that attaches to the back of your phone’s Everyday Case.
- Wireless Charging Stand ($80): A magnetic wireless charging stand for Mobile mounting and charging. (Also works with naked iPhone 12 or 13.)
Many of these accessories, like the Car Mount, are MagSafe-compatible and don’t require an Everyday Case if you already own an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13.
You can order Peak Design’s Mobile mounting accessories now on the company’s website. Keep in mind that you can use the Universal Adapter to add Mobile mounting to any phone, not just the iPhone 13 or Galaxy S21.
Peak Design Mobile Accessories
Peak Design’s new Mobile mounting system lets you safely attach your phone to a variety of accessories. It’s MagSafe compatible, and it’s a killer option for cyclists.