The Best Cases for Your New iPhone 13

Now that the new iPhone 13 lineup is here and you’ve decided which model you’re going to buy, you should grab a phone case for it. A good iPhone 13 case will not only protect your shiny new phone from scratches and accidental drops, but with so many options available, you can also show off some personality.

Fortunately, most case manufacturers already offer great iPhone 13 cases, so you can have one ready when your phone arrives. In addition, each of the cases mentioned in this article is available for all four iPhone 13 models. From the regular 13 to the biggest and best iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apples to Apples: Official MagSafe iPhone 13 Cases

The best iPhone 13 cases are often ones made by Apple themselves. We highly recommend getting a protective case to keep your phone safe from life’s daily hazards, plus protect your investment. These phones don’t come cheap. And while Apple offers a lot of cases in several different colors and styles, the MagSafe case is a great choice.

You can get the official Apple MagSafe case for the iPhone 13 in clear, silicone, or leather, and it comes in a variety of colors, including Product Red.

The Apple iPhone 13/13 Pro/13 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe has a soft microfiber lining on the inside to keep that glass finish scratch-free and hold the phone safely inside the case. Plus, with MagSafe, you can quickly charge your phone wirelessly with any MagSafe charger or battery pack.

MagSafe iPhone 13 Cases are available for all models right here or on Amazon.

Extra Protection: Spigen Tough Armor Case

Spigen makes some of the best iPhone 13 cases in many styles, but one of our favorites is the Spigen Tough Armor. It offers extra protection thanks to a dual-layer design, plus there’s a built-in kickstand for watching Netflix or Apple TV+ shows. With reinforced corners, a soft inner shell, and a hard polycarbonate exterior, this will ensure your new phone stays looking its best.

If you’re one that constantly drops your phone, you’ll appreciate the added peace of mind. Better yet, Spigen even offers the Tough Armor with Magsafe.

The Spigen Tough Armor comes in multiple colors and is available for the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

A Better Grip: dbrand iPhone 13 Grip Case

dbrand is a trusted name when it comes to keeping all your gadgets safe and stylish. The dbrand Grip Case for the iPhone 13 lineup is no exception. This case isn’t cheap, but it delivers military-grade protection and advanced shock-absorbing polymers to brace your phone against impacts. However, perhaps the most famous aspect of this case is the grippy material on the back and sides. You’ll want that extra grip (and protection) if you go with the bigger iPhone 13 Pro Max, too.

Each Grip case is plain black, but as expected from dbrand, you can skin it with all sorts of neat colors, patterns, or textures. These iPhone 13 cases won’t ship until sometime in October, but it’ll be worth the wait.

Get a dbrand Grip case for the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.

Ditch Your Wallet: Smartish Wallet Slayer Case

Never forget your wallet again by getting the Smartish Wallet Slayer case for your iPhone 13. This case has texturized high-grip sides so you’ll never drop your phone, then a stitched wallet slot on the back for ease of use. We like this option over the folio wallets, as it keeps your phone slim and easy to hold.

The Smartish Wallet Slayer case can hold three credit/debit cards or an ID, plus some cash. There’s even a little cutout in the back to slide an ID in, which doubles as a kickstand. It’s a pretty genius design in an affordable and rugged case.

Get yours for the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.

Clearly Durable: Spigen Liquid Crystal Clear Case for iPhone 13

If you don’t want to cover your fancy new phone in a big, bulky, boring black case, get something like Spigen’s Liquid Crystal clear case instead. Spigen is a trusted brand that makes multiple case styles for every new phone, and if you’re a minimalist, you’ll love this.

Despite its low cost, this case uses a durable form-fitting and flexible TPU material. That way, it’s easy to install yet still strong enough to keep your phone safe from scratches or accidents. Plus, Spigen adds a raised lip edge around the screen for added drop protection.

Grab one for the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.

Get Tough: Otterbox Symmetry Series Case

Otterbox is well known for offering some of the most durable and robust smartphone cases on the market. However, they’re also known for making those huge bulky brick-like cases that make something like the iPhone 13 Pro Max too hard to hold.

That’s why we’re recommending one of Otterbox’s slimmest options, the Otterbox Symmetry series case. This case offers the same sturdy and rugged design we’ve come to expect from Otterbox, all while providing a slim experience owners will enjoy. Additionally, Otterbox added a silver-based antimicrobial additive that may help inhibit microbial growth.

Stay safe with Otterbox on your iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Max.

Two-Tone Vibes: Caseology Nano Pop Silicone Case

If you’re looking for a great all-around iPhone 13 case that’s not too thick, not too thin, yet affordable and stylish, check out the Caseology Nano Pop silicone line. While Caseology has several styles, the Nano Pop is a slim and rugged dual-layer case with a non-slip silicone coating on the outside for extra grip. Plus, this case comes in multiple different color options with a subtle two-tone finish around the cameras for some extra flare.

Get yours now for the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.