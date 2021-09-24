Score a Month of Paramount+ for Just $1

Nobody wants to pay full price for Paramount+, even if it has cool live channels and exclusives shows like Star Trek: Lower Decks. But it’s hard to pass up on today’s deal—ViacomCBS is currently offering a month of Paramount+ for $1 when you sign up through Amazon Channels.

Amazon Channels is a Prime benefit that puts all of your favorite streaming services in one place. Signing up for Paramount+ through Amazon Channels unlocks all of its exclusive shows, so you’re not missing out on anything with this deal.

Also, you aren’t forced to watch Paramount+ through the Amazon website or Prime Video app. You can use the Paramount+ website or app just as you would if you subscribed through the Paramount+ website.

This deal is only available to Prime members, though, and you need to sign up before September 26th. Also, if you don’t cancel your Paramount+ subscription after a month, you will be charged a $10 renewal fee.