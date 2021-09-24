X
Popular Searches
News

Score a Month of Paramount+ for Just $1

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
Writer

Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Patrick Stewart as Jean Luc Picard in 'Star Trek: Picard."
ViacomCBS

Nobody wants to pay full price for Paramount+, even if it has cool live channels and exclusives shows like Star Trek: Lower Decks. But it’s hard to pass up on today’s deal—ViacomCBS is currently offering a month of Paramount+ for $1 when you sign up through Amazon Channels.

Amazon Channels is a Prime benefit that puts all of your favorite streaming services in one place. Signing up for Paramount+ through Amazon Channels unlocks all of its exclusive shows, so you’re not missing out on anything with this deal.

Also, you aren’t forced to watch Paramount+ through the Amazon website or Prime Video app. You can use the Paramount+ website or app just as you would if you subscribed through the Paramount+ website.

This deal is only available to Prime members, though, and you need to sign up before September 26th. Also, if you don’t cancel your Paramount+ subscription after a month, you will be charged a $10 renewal fee.

A Month of Paramount+ for $1

Grab a month of Paramount+ for $1 on Amazon Channels. This offer disappears September 26th and is only available to Prime members.

Shop Now

 

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.