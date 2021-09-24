Amazon Might Launch a 15-Inch Wall Echo Display and Other Devices

Amazon is apparently busy preparing several exciting new products, which could be announced at its upcoming September 28th hardware event. According to Bloomberg, a 15-inch “Wall Echo” display is in the works that could double as a control center for smart homes, not to mention several new Amazon Fire and Echo products.

While a wall-mountable Alexa display is a big deal and will likely get the most attention, Amazon is reportedly also working on a new Fire TV soundbar, Echo Auto products, and even wearables.

As for the 15-inch “Wall Echo” device, codenamed Hoya, users could choose to place it on a stand like most Amazon Echo displays or mount it cleanly on a wall. The idea here is to mount the 15-inch screen in a convenient location of a home, which could then be a command center for smarts lights, cameras, speakers, smart locks, and several other devices.

Users would also get all the traditional benefits of the display, including weather alerts, calendar appointments, and everything else people do with Echo devices. If Amazon does indeed launch a large 15-inch Echo that can mount to a wall, it’ll likely be the most expensive Echo Show type device yet.

Then, we hear Amazon could also debut a new line of affordable Amazon Fire TV soundbars to go along with its recently released Amazon-branded TV lineup. And while there are already third-party Alexa soundbars available, this would get additional Alexa features, not to mention a front-facing camera for video calls on the big screen TV.

Additionally, Amazon is reportedly working on a new lineup of Echo Auto products, including wearables for children and seniors. That said, we don’t know if we’ll see all of this at Amazon’s next event, one or two, or none of it, so we’ll have to wait and see.

And last but not least, the Bloomberg report goes on to mention other odd products like an Amazon robot, microphones for karaoke, health sensors, baby monitors, and new custom silicon (processors) for its ever-expanding line of devices.