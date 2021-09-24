You Can Now Play Google Stadia Games on Xbox

Microsoft is rolling out an all-new Xbox Dashboard, and more importantly, it’s finally bringing the Chromium version of its Edge browser to Xbox. This browser is a near-perfect port of Edge browser that you use on PC or Mac, and as such, it lets you use Google Stadia or Discord on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S console.

Edge has been the default browser on Xbox for some years, but today’s update introduces the modern Chromium version of Edge to the console. It can sync with your desktop browser, it has a vertical tab array, it works with controllers for game streaming, and of course, you can navigate it using a keyboard and mouse.

A few things are missing from the Xbox Edge browser, though. Microphones are still unsupported, and extensions don’t work (so no ad-blocking just yet). But the ability to play Stadia on Xbox with a keyboard and mouse (or gamepad) is just awesome, and running Discord on your console could save you the trouble of keeping a laptop by your side.

You can install the new Xbox update today. Along with a new Dashboard and Edge browser, it unlocks personalized suggestions for your Play Later list and game syncing with the PC Xbox app.