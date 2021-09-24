N64 and Sega Genesis Games Are Coming to Switch Online—With a Catch

Nintendo is finally bringing N64 and Sega Genesis games to the Switch Online subscription service. Previously, subscribers could only access NES and SNES games. But there’s an annoying catch here—you have to pay for a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack to unlock these retro classics.

We aren’t sure how much Nintendo will charge for its Switch Online + Expansion Pack. But the company says that this new subscription tier, plus its Nintendo 64 and Genesis games, will arrive in late October.

Nintendo 64 Games

Here are the N64 games available at launch:

Super Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

Star Fox 64

Yoshi’s Story

Sin and Punishment

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

WinBack

Mario Tennis 64

Dr. Mario 64

And here are some N64 games coming in a future update:

Banjo-Kazooie

F-Zero X

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Mario Golf

Paper Mario

Pokémon Snap

Nintendo is offering a strong selection of titles here, including a few sleepers like Sin and Punishment. Of course, it’s funny to see Mario 64 on this list just months after discontinuing the limited edition Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection.

Sega Genesis Games

The Switch Online + Expansion Pack’s collection of Sega Genesis games is also surprisingly strong, with titles like Ecco the Dolphin and Sonic 2.

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Ecco the Dolphin

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

M.U.S.H.A.

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Strider

Streets of Rage 2

This collection omits the original Sonic the Hedgehog, as Sega would prefer to continue selling it in the $8 Sonic Ages package. But at least we get Ecco.

New Classic Controllers

This might be my favorite part of the announcement. Along with its selection of N64 and Sega games, Nintendo will start selling wireless recreations of the Nintendo 64 and Genesis controllers.

Like Nintendo’s NES and SNES gamepads, the N64 and Genesis controllers can only be purchased by Switch Online subscribers. They cost $50 each and will probably go on sale in late October (though Nintendo hasn’t confirmed a release date).

Assuming that the N64 and Genesis gamepads work like Nintendo’s NES and SNES controllers, you can probably use them with a PC. I suggest waiting for confirmation after their official release.