N64 and Sega Genesis Games Are Coming to Switch Online—With a Catch

Nintendo is finally bringing N64 and Sega Genesis games to the Switch Online subscription service. Previously, subscribers could only access NES and SNES games. But there’s an annoying catch here—you have to pay for a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack to unlock these retro classics.
We aren’t sure how much Nintendo will charge for its Switch Online + Expansion Pack. But the company says that this new subscription tier, plus its Nintendo 64 and Genesis games, will arrive in late October.
Nintendo 64 Games
Here are the N64 games available at launch:
- Super Mario 64
- Mario Kart 64
- Star Fox 64
- Yoshi’s Story
- Sin and Punishment
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- WinBack
- Mario Tennis 64
- Dr. Mario 64
And here are some N64 games coming in a future update:
- Banjo-Kazooie
- F-Zero X
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- Mario Golf
- Paper Mario
- Pokémon Snap
Nintendo is offering a strong selection of titles here, including a few sleepers like Sin and Punishment. Of course, it’s funny to see Mario 64 on this list just months after discontinuing the limited edition Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection.
Sega Genesis Games
The Switch Online + Expansion Pack’s collection of Sega Genesis games is also surprisingly strong, with titles like Ecco the Dolphin and Sonic 2.
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Golden Axe
- Gunstar Heroes
- M.U.S.H.A.
- Phantasy Star IV
- Ristar
- Shining Force
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Strider
- Streets of Rage 2
This collection omits the original Sonic the Hedgehog, as Sega would prefer to continue selling it in the $8 Sonic Ages package. But at least we get Ecco.
New Classic Controllers
This might be my favorite part of the announcement. Along with its selection of N64 and Sega games, Nintendo will start selling wireless recreations of the Nintendo 64 and Genesis controllers.
Like Nintendo’s NES and SNES gamepads, the N64 and Genesis controllers can only be purchased by Switch Online subscribers. They cost $50 each and will probably go on sale in late October (though Nintendo hasn’t confirmed a release date).
Assuming that the N64 and Genesis gamepads work like Nintendo’s NES and SNES controllers, you can probably use them with a PC. I suggest waiting for confirmation after their official release.
