Save $130 on the August Smart Lock Pro During This One-Day Sale

August packed everything but the kitchen sink in its Smart Lock Pro, including full smart home compatibility, a closed-door sensor, and auto-lock and unlock controls. It’s one of the best smart locks available today, and you can grab it now for $130 off.

The Smart Lock Pro installs over your existing deadbolt, so you can still use physical keys to lock or enter your home. It runs on four AA batteries and offers compatibility with Alexa, HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Z-Wave Plus thanks to an included August Connect Bridge.

Additionally, the Smart Lock Pro can automatically lock and unlock when you exit or approach your home. It provides 24/7 monitoring over your front door so you can see when people come and go, and remote controls let you operate your Smart Lock Pro from your phone or voice assistant. There’s also a guest mode for trusted family or friends, plus full compatibility with August’s Smart Lock Keypad.

At its $99 sale price, the Smart Lock Pro is a no-brainer. It’s a killer deal on one of the best smart locks of all time, and it would make a great gift for family or friends. Just don’t wait too long—this deal expires tomorrow.

