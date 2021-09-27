Ford Recalls Mustang Mach-E for Windshield and Glass Roof Dangers

Ford continues to face struggles with its first mass-produced electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E. After Ford recalled dozens of the first Mach-Es earlier this year for loose subframe bolts, now it’s saying the windshield and glass panoramic roof may become loose, leak, or even fly off while you’re driving. And that’s not good.

Unfortunately, nearly all 18,000 models of the Mustang Mach-E are at risk and are being recalled in the US. Ford also states that only around 13,000 of them run the increased risk of the windshield or roof becoming completely detached. According to Electrek, last week, the company issued a similar recall on the SUV for 5,000 models in Canada.

To make matters worse, Ford confirmed the problem to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) earlier this month but has yet to pinpoint the problem in production.

That said, even though they don’t know the cause of the problem, Ford will start providing owners with recall instructions in late October. That should give them enough time to sort through the issue, find a fix, and replace defective windshields and glass sunroofs across the entire Mustang Mach-E line.

Most likely, owners will be able to take vehicles in for an inspection, and if necessary, have the items reinstalled with more automotive-grade adhesive or new glass panels. We’ll keep an eye on the situation and report back if we learn more.