Logitech Shrinks Its Best Keyboard Design for the MX Keys Mini

When we reviewed the Logitech MX Keys back in 2019, our only major complaint was the lack of a compact, tenkeyless option. But Logitech is remedying that issue with the MX Keys Mini, a new keyboard that shrinks the MX Keys design and packs in new features that we didn’t know we needed.

Like the original MX Keys, the MX Keys Mini features a rechargeable battery, USB-C charging port, auto-adjusting backlight, and comfortable “scooped” keys. It can connect to three devices at a time over Bluetooth or the Logi Bolt USB Receiver (it doesn’t work with the old unifying receiver), and packs three Logitech FLOW buttons to help you quickly jump from one computer to another (or even copy-paste text and files from one desktop to another.)

But of course, Logitech removed the numpad for the MX Keys Mini. It also rearranged the arrow keys to an inverted T layout and combined the function row with media controls. These changes result in a 30% size reduction, making the MX Keys Mini a surprisingly portable device.

Logitech also added some fancy new features to the MX Keys Mini. A dedicated mute button kills your mic during video meetings, a dictation key lets you fire up speech-to-text tools in Windows or macOS, and an emoji button gives you instant-access to your computer’s software keyboard, emoji keyboard, or language-selector.

The only disappointing thing about this keyboard is the price. Logitech is offering the MX Keys Mini for $100, the same price as the full-sizde MX Keys Advanced. Maybe this strange is a sign that Logitech will release a MX Keys 2 in the near future. (Logitech says that this pricing lets people decide between a tenkeyless or full-sized keyboard at the same price … which doesn’t make much sense to me.)

You can order the tenkeyless Logitech MX Keys Mini for $99 at the Logitech website. It comes in black, granite, pink, or white colorways and works with all systems, including Windows, macOS, iPadOS, and ChromeOS. A Mac-specific version with proper Command and Option keys is coming in the near future, by the way. (Amazon is also selling the MX Keys Mini, though stock is severely limited at the time of writing.)

