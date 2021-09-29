Google Will Provide More Context for Search Results

Finding credible information on Google Search isn’t always easy. That’s why Google is expanding its About This Result feature to provide more details about a website before you visit it, including when the site was founded, why it exists, and what others say about it.

Google debuted About This Result earlier this year, and the feature is still a bit rudimentary. Basically, it gives you a Wikipedia-sourced description for any webpage in your Search results. It also tells you what language a site uses and if it’s secured by the HTTPS protocol.

Over the coming weeks, About This Result panels will begin to include site descriptions (which are written by a site’s owner), relevant news or opinions related to the site, and of course, the site’s age. Also, an expandable About The Topic section provides additional sources related to whatever site you’re looking at.

These new features were announced by Danielle Romain, Google’s VP of Trust, during the company’s Search On ’21 livestream. Romain insists that by offering more context behind Search results, people can avoid misinformation when studying for school, learning about their finances, and of course, asking questions about COVID-19.

While I’m happy to see Google provide more context in About This Result, the feature is still tucked away. You need to press the three gray dots next to a Search result to activate the feature—it’s not prominent enough! This is a feature that everyone should know about, but at the time of writing, it’s just a shortcut for people who are already in the habit of verifying sources.

