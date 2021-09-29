Every Channel You’ll Lose if YouTube TV and NBC Keep Fighting

Earlier this week, we learned that YouTube TV and NBC are fighting over contract negotiations, resulting in the service potentially losing several important channels at the end of the month. And while local NBC and USA are two of the big names you’ll lose, it’s much more than that. Upwards of 20+ channels, depending on where you live. Here’s an extensive list of all the channels NBC will remove from YouTube TV if the two can’t play nice.

YouTube TV and NBC’s contract expires tomorrow, September 30th, and no new deal is in place. The two are stuck in a tug of war regarding the price, and neither side is budging. So come tomorrow, if nothing changes, every channel from NBC Universal will disappear from YouTube TV.

NBC launched a website explaining users will lose “14+ channels” and instructed users to tweet at YouTube TV or change services. While Google confirmed in a blog post that it’d lower every subscriber’s bill by $10, down to $54.99 per month (from $64.99) until the channels return. That’s only if the channels return.

Not only will you lose your local NBC news affiliate channel, but you’ll also lose NBC Sports, regional sports, and several others. Here’s a complete list of NBC channels YouTube TV could lose:

Local NBC Station

Bravo

CNBC

USA

E!

Oxygen

Cozi

CNBC World

The Olympic Channel

The Golf Channel

NBC News Now

Syfy

Universal Kids

MSNBC

Universo

NBC 4K content

NBCLX

NECN

Telemundo

Unfortunately, that’s only the initial list of typical channels most YouTube TV subscribers enjoy. The situation is worse because on top of those “core channels,” NBC Universal has a wide assortment of regional sports under the NBC Sports line. These show Sunday Night Football, college football, NHL, and several others, making YouTube TV a great service to stream live sports. Here’s what regional NBC sports channels YouTube TV could lose.

NBC Sports Net

NBC Sports Bay Area

NBC Sports Bay Area Plus

NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Plus

NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Plus

NBC Sports Chicago Plus 2

NBC Sports Northwest

NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

NBC Sports Washington

NBC Sports Washington Plus

SNYHD

All said and done, most YouTube TV subscribers will lose at least 19 channels (plus regionals) come tomorrow if NBC and YouTube can’t stop fighting and come to an agreement. So for those worried, check out this roundup of the best streaming services for live sports.

This is why we can’t have nice things!