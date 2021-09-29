Nest Doorbells Will Soon Let You Ditch The Boring Ringtone Forever

Just in time for Halloween, Google is bringing back the seasonal doorbell ringtones for its Nest video doorbells. However, during the announcement, Google also confirmed it’ll be delivering six all-new ringtones that’ll be available forever, rather than just during the holidays, meaning soon you’ll be able to ditch those boring tones forever.

You see, each year, Google offers seasonal ringtones for its Nest Doorbells. Halloween sounds are only available during October, which eventually disappears and get replaced by x-mas themed holiday ringtones. Once those are gone, devices revert to the old-school ding-dong sound we all know and hate.

However, while speaking with The Verge, Google shared that they’ve developed six “evergreen” tones that will be available year-round. Unfortunately, these permanent options won’t be available for the older wired doorbell and only newer wired and wireless Nest Video Doorbells. The seasonal tones, though, are available for older devices.

The spooky themes include evil laughs, raven noises, boo sounds from ghosts, werewolf howls, witches, and others. Those with a Nest doorbell can find them inside the Nest app between October 1st-31st. And yes, those tones will play on the device and any connected Nest speakers users have connected.

You can also say, “Hey Google, let’s get spooky,” to play hour-long Halloween-themed music for the duration of the month, which is perfect for Halloween parties or by the front door for trick-or-treaters.

Google will release the six new permanent tones after October 31st. Then, we’re expecting upwards of a dozen more seasonal ringtones on November 1st that’ll last through the holidays.