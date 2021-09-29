Google Promises a New Wired Nest Doorbell Next Year, but Why?

Released in August, the Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) sports a beautiful redesign and a handful of new features, including a taller 3:4 FOV to improve package detection. But it lacks continuous 24/7 recording, which was a defining feature of the original Nest Doorbell (AKA the Nest Hello). The solution? A new wired doorbell.

Nest VP Rishi Chandra says that Google “will be launching a 2nd generation of Nest Doorbell (Wired) in 2022.” This doorbell will support 24/7 recording, a feature that was dropped from the battery-powered Doorbell to avoid thermal issues.

We commit to being more transparent with you on where we are taking the camera portfolio. We know that those with wired doorbell connections prefer to have a doorbell that can also support 24/7 continuous video history (via the Nest Aware subscription). We are excited to share that we will be launching a 2nd generation of Nest Doorbell (wired) in 2022.

Google hasn’t announced any other improvements for the 2nd gen Nest Doorbell (Wired). But we have a feeling that, like the battery-powered model, the new wired Doorbell will support package detection without a Nest Aware subscription. It could also retain the existing wired Doorbell’s 1600×1200 resolution and 8x zoom, which were cut to a 960×1280 resolution and 6x zoom in the battery-powered Doorbell.

And of course, the new Nest Doorbell (Wired) should have a modern, redesigned shell. It will probably look very similar to the Nest Doorbell (Battery), although it could be a bit bulkier if Google chooses to use larger sensors.

Along with its Nest Doorbell (Wired) announcement, Google claims that it’s still working on a web client for Nest video feeds. The company is also offering free power cables to people who bought Nest Cam multi-packs, which only came with one cable. You can ask Google for more cables through the company’s support page.