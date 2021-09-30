Epson Launches an Affordable 1080p Smart Projector

There’s something special about projectors that TVs just can’t replicate. But you don’t need to spend thousands just to get a theatrical setup in your living room, because Epson’s new smart projector costs just $630.

The new Epson 880X projects 1080p images at 3,300 lumens—that’s bright enough for daytime use if you don’t mind reduced clarity. It also uses 3LCD color enhancement technology to prevent video from looking washed out, and it supports screen sizes up to 300 inches.

For media consumption, the Epson 880X features a single HDMI port. That’s kind of a disappointment, but to be fair, it has Android TV built-in and supports the Chromecast protocol. There’s also a 3.5mm audio output for external speakers and headphones—an important component that Epson omitted from some of its previous projectors.

At just $660, the Epson 880X is by far one of the most affordable 1080p projectors available today. It’s also a cost-effective alternative to buying a massive TV. Just keep in mind that this projector won’t be as convenient as a premium projector, or even a cheap TV, for that matter. The limited port selection and lack of HDMI ARC for external speakers are two major oversights that you’ll have to work around.