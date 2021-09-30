The First Jeep Grand Cherokee Plug-in Hybrid Arrives Packed With Features

The all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is finally official in several trim levels, including a new 4xe plug-in hybrid model (PHEV) promising a 25-mile electric range. Jeep’s new hybrid electric Cherokee pairs a turbocharged engine with dual electric motors to deliver more power than the standard V6, and it’ll be available early next year.

Following in the footsteps of the Wangler, Jeep’s two-row SUV is finally getting an electric variant for city driving. The 4xe Cherokee pairs a 2-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine with a pair of electric motors capable of 375 horsepower (280 kW) and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque.

As a comparison, the standard V6 Pentastar model comes in at 293 horsepower (219 kW) and 260 pound-feet (349 Nm) of torque.

Furthermore, the new PHEV Cherokee has a tow rating upwards of 6,600 lbs, plenty of off-road capabilities, yet will allow owners to silently drive around town when the gas engine isn’t needed.

Jeep says you’ll get 25-miles of electric driving per charge, thanks to a 17 kWh battery pack, which should be enough for short city commutes to and from work. Or better yet, during a relaxing off-road adventure. Additionally, the new 4xe model should offer a combined 57 MPGe, and the total range with gas and electric tops out at 440 miles.

Buyers have quite a few trim levels to choose from: Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, Summit, and Summit Reserve, with Laredo and a few others being optional for gas-only vehicles. We’re especially excited to see that Jeep will offer the 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicle in the rugged Trailhawk trim.

And while the 4xe hybrid drivetrain is getting all the attention, that’s not the only tech upgrade here. The new Grand Cherokee packs a 10.1-inch screen for the gauge cluster, another for the infotainment display, and there’s an optional 10-inch heads-up display as well. Additionally, buyers can add another 10-inch screen to the passenger side, too.

The system has Amazon Fire TV built-in in the rear, offering Prime Video content, offline video downloads, and more for passengers or kids.

It’s worth mentioning that the 25-mile range has yet to be certified by the EPA, but that’s Jeep’s target. We also don’t have an official release date or pricing for the PHEV, but it’ll be available after the gas version sometime in early 2022.