Wyze Teams Up With dbrand to Camouflage Its Outdoor Cam

Today Wyze announced an all-new Wyze Cam Outdoor starter bundle with a neat Forest Camo skin in partnership with dbrand. Yes, this means you’ll soon be able to cameraflage your Cam Outdoor, which makes a lot of sense.

These days home security is more important than ever. And while some people want cameras to be clearly visible to thwart thieves, many users love the idea of being able to conceal an outdoor cam. As a result, Wyze partnered with one of the biggest names when it comes to skins for smartphones, laptops, cameras, game consoles, and more — dbrand.

Wyze has quickly made a name for itself with inexpensive, reliable smart home equipment, including the popular Wyze Cam. Now, you can get that same great camera with a Forest Camo skin that will help conceal it outdoors. The Wyze cam is already small, wireless, and easy to mount anywhere and everywhere. This just makes it better.

dbrand skins are easy to install, won’t interfere with any features of the Wyze Cam Outdoor, and are removable if necessary.

The new Wyze Cam Outdoor Starter Bundle with the Forest Camo skin is only $59.99 and is available starting today. Unfortunately, the company didn’t mention if it plans to offer more skin variations in the future or skins for other devices, but we have a feeling dbrand might do it for them. We’ll report back once we know more. You can also get the new Wyze Cam Outdoor Starter Bundle from Home Depot.