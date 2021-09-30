Pre-Orders for The New Wyze Scale S Start at Just $15

Last year’s Wyze Scale was the best $20 you could spend on a health or fitness accessory. But Wyze is now opening pre-orders for the Scale S, an even thinner smart scale that packs in new features and costs just $15 before shipping.

The new Wyze Scale S is easy to tuck away, as it measures just an inch tall and 11 inches long. It includes the same heart rate and body composition sensors as the original Wyze Scale, though it can also weigh babies, pets, and inanimate objects thanks to a new weight mode.

Interestingly, Wyze is abandoning its large “stand anywhere” electromagnetic sensors for the Scale S release. The new scale packs four circular sensors, which should guide users to stand with their feet spread. We aren’t sure why Wyze made this change, but forcing users to spread their feet could increase sensor accuracy and help distribute weight evenly.

And of course, the new Wyze Scale S supports up to 8 users and an unlimited number of guests. It provides health and fitness metrics in the Wyze app so you can keep track of your goals, and it works with services like Google Fit, Apple Health, and Fitbit.

You can now pre-order the Wyze Scale S for $15 plus shipping (they’re charging me $10 for shipping, which is cheaper than the $12 shipping for the original Wyze Scale). Wyze says that pre-orders ship in early December—just in time for Christmas.