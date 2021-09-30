Subaru’s Upcoming Solterra EV Finally Gets a Proper Reveal Video—Sort Of

Aside from the initial announcement back in May and a few images in early September, fans haven’t seen much of Subaru’s first EV, the Solterra. This week though, Subaru is finally sharing more information thanks to a Solterra teaser video that gives us our best glimpse yet of the new vehicle.

Named after the Latin words for “Sun” and “Earth,” Solterra represents Subaru’s goal to deliver an environmentally-friendly SUV for the masses. And while the initial photos of the EV looked great, seeing it in action is even better.

In a new video, we see the whole body of the Solterra EV. The clip reveals the sleek style of the rear, front headlights, a large interior infotainment display, and more.

Additionally, this clip lets potential buyers see just how much ground clearance the Solterra EV will offer for upcoming adventures. Finally, fans should be excited to know that it somewhat resembles a Subaru SUV, although it’s more modern and sharp-looking.

It’s worth noting that the Solterra shares a very similar overall look to Toyota’s BZ4X Electric crossover vehicle. They appear to have the same cabin, too, but the cabin looks great from what we’ve seen.

For now, we still don’t have any other details regarding Subaru’s first electric vehicle, but we do know it’ll be all-wheel-drive. Subaru says this will give it a leg-up over the competition and show just how great an electric AWD can be.

The Subaru Solterra looks ready for primetime, and we’re expecting a full announcement before the end of the year. Then, potential buyers will be able to buy their own 2023 Subaru Solterra in late 2022.