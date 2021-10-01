Last week we learned that YouTube TV subscribers could potentially lose access to many important NBC channels on the streaming service. The two companies had a very public dispute over contract and price negotiations, but now it looks like your YouTube TV NBC channels are safe, at least for now.

YouTube TV and NBC’s contract expired on September 30th, and there was no new deal in place. As a result, YouTube was prepared to cut everyone’s price by $10 per month, while NBC claimed they wanted a fair price. And while this story certainly isn’t over, we at least received a little bit of good news.

According to Protocol (on Twitter), NBC Universal and YouTube TV have agreed to a “short-term” extension regarding the streaming service and NBC’s channels. That means for at least the next little while, YouTube TV will still offer more than a dozen popular NBC channels, NBC Sports, and an array of NBC regional sports networks.

Unfortunately, there’s no indication of how long this extension will run, but this is the first positive news we’ve seen since this all started. Considering both companies understand the importance of keeping the channels active and are willing to work together, a full contract agreement could potentially be in the works. That, or this kicks the can down the road, and the two will continue to fight over the price and contracts.

For now, negotiations between the two companies are ongoing.