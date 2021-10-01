Save Up to $225 On a Hisense QLED 4K TV

Hisense is running a killer deal on all sizes of its newest U6G-series ULED 4K TVs. Packed with the Android TV software, Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos support, and Hisense’s custom take on QLED hardware, these TVs are perfect for any living room setup. And you could save $225 on the largest model!

The custom Hisense ULED hardware delivers OLED-like contrast and color at a lower price. Of course, it also comes with some perks. Hisense’s U6G-series TVs reach a peak brightness of 600 nits and don’t suffer from the burn-in effects experienced with OLED hardware.

Plus, Hisense has fleshed out these TVs with all sorts of crazy features. Full-array local dimming zones provide enhanced contrast, Dolby Vision HDR support ensures that games and movies look amazing, and Quantum Dot technology improves color accuracy.

Here’s the discounted pricing for each size of U6G-series TV:

Still not sure you need a new TV? Hisense offers a 100-day risk free-trial for all of its ULED TVs. You can read about the policy on the company’s website, or simply wait for an email when you buy a Hisense ULED TV at Amazon.

Hisense QLED 4K TV Hisense is offering up to $225 off its latest U6G-series ULED 4K TVs. They feature enhanced brightness and contrast, Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos support, plus full-array local dimming zones and Android TV software. Grab one now in sizes ranging from 50 inches to 75 inches.