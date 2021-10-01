New Video Ad Suggests the Pixel 6 Launch is Imminent

In August, Google shocked everyone when it released a full teaser video for its new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones months earlier than usual. Since then, however, we’ve only received small bits of leaks and information as the inevitable release date nears. Now, Google just dropped another Pixel 6 ad suggesting the phone is “coming soon,” but that’s about it.

Before this latest video, Google started running Pixel 6 ads on live television in September, suggesting its hotly anticipated new phones were “coming fall 2021.” At this point, it’s clear that they’re slowly building up to the launch, but we still don’t know when these phones are coming.

As you can see from the latest video above, which went live in Japan starting October 1st, Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are “coming soon.” Unfortunately, we’re not learning anything new about the phones, Android 12, or the release from these videos. Instead, Google’s simply showing users the new Material You software changes, teasing the phone, and having some fun.

Rumors are still swirling all over the place regarding a potential release date, but most of them agree that an event or launch should take place around October 19th or 28th. If that’s the case, expect to hear more from Google shortly. Plus, we’re still expecting a Pixel Fold sometime before the end of the year.