Microsoft Office 2021 Subscription-Free Pricing Revealed

As Microsoft gears up for the release of Windows 11, the company announced a new version of Microsoft Office 2021. This software suite includes Microsoft Word, Excel, Powerpoint, and more, and it’ll be available on October 5th, along with Windows 11.

Ahead of the release, the company detailed some new features and the one-time price consumers and students will pay for Office 2021, the latest subscription-free version of Office.

Office Home and Student 2021 costs $149.99 and includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Microsoft Teams for PC and Mac. Those looking for the business version can expect to pay $249, and it has all the same stuff as the regular version alongside all the business apps and features.

What makes this a big deal is Office 2021 brings with it many features that were previously only available to Microsoft 365 subscribers. That list of features includes Microsoft Teams video calling, document collaboration in real-time, and obviously, the new interface.

This latest release also adds new data types, translation tools, editing improvements, an updated draw tab, additional graphic format support, and improved performance. Here’s a complete list of everything new.

For those wondering, Microsoft Office 2021 supports Windows 11, Windows 10, and the three latest versions of macOS.