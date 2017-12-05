News Reviews Featured on Review Geek
Charge Your Android Phone Quicker with a Fast Charger
by Eric Ravenscraft on
Fast charging is a relatively new feature that you might not realize your phone has. Most newer Android phones support some form of fast charging and, (with the right charger) you can fill your battery in minutes instead of hours. There are a lot of competing standards out there though, so we sorted through the mess for you.
Facebook Isn’t Spying On Everything You Say
by Eric Ravenscraft on
There’s a persistent rumor that Facebook, using the app on your phone, is covertly listening to everything you say and using the things you say out loud to send you incredibly targeted ads. Facebook may do a lot of shady things, but I have bad new for the conspiracy theorists: it just isn’t true.
The Game Console Shopping Guide For Parents
by Eric Ravenscraft on
Alright, parents. Your kid wants a new gaming console, but you’ve got some questions. Don’t panic just yet. We’re here to address the biggest concerns you have during the harrowing ordeal of buying your child an expensive gaming gadget.

Connect Your Wii to Your 4K TV with This Handy Adapter

Jason Fitzpatrick | @jasonfitzpatric |

Many newer 4K TVs have completely ditched older composite and component inputs in favor of only HDMI—which the now long-in-the-tooth Wii doesn’t have. Don’t worry though, we’ve got a handy Wii HDMI adapter to get you up and running again.

Sure the Wii isn’t exactly cutting edge (it did, after all, come out around this time of year 11 years ago) but that doesn’t mean you (or your kids) still don’t enjoy some great Wii titles like New Super Mario Bros. WiiSuper Smash Bros. Brawl, or The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.

Rather than retire your Wii because your shiny new 4K TV is an HDMI-only-affair, you can pick up a Wii-to-HDMI adapter off Amazon for a mere $15 and be back in business. (And at that price the little dongle is less than half the cost of a good dedicated component-to-HDMI adapter so if the Wii is the only old device you have to hook up it’s a no brainer.)

The adapter is as plug-and-play as it gets, simply shove it in the video port on your Wii, connect the dongle and your TV with an HDMI cable, and enjoy. For the best quality image (and to avoid any burn in issues on your new set) be sure to hop into the settings on your Wii and ensure the Wii is set to widescreen and 480p.

Buy on Amazon

