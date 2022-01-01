Are you a huge fan of Wordle and absolutely stuck today? Let me guess; you’re hanging out on guess four or five and feeling the pressure. We get it entirely: nothing feels worse than losing your streak. If you’re not ready to outright cheat, we have you covered with hints and today’s Wordle answer.

In case you somehow stumbled on this page without prior knowledge of the viral sensation, Wordle is a word game with simple rules and a simple challenge. Guess the word in six attempts or less. It’s always a five-letter word, they are generally common words, and you get hints based on your previous guesses. You can try employing strategies, like a really great starting word, but sometimes you’ll get stuck on guess five with no good options.

Don’t worry; this page will update every day with the latest answer, and to prevent any accidental spoilers, we’ll hide it too.

A Hint or Two

Before you get to today’s answer, maybe you just want a hint?

If so, here’s your first Wordle hint.

Reveal...f___k

Are you still stuck? Here’s one more just for good measure.

Reveal...f_a_k

Today’s Answer

Enough of these hints. Here’s the part you really want—today’s Wordle answer. Come back tomorrow, and we’ll help you with that one too.

f l a c k

Previous Answers

One of the best parts of Wordle is sharing your score, and it’s nice that you can do it without spoiling today’s answer. But sooner or later, you’ll talk to someone who already solved (or failed to solve!) for the day, or yesterday, or the day before. But the worst is when you can’t remember what the word was two days ago. You know, the one that stumped you? Don’t worry; we have that covered too. We’ve gathered every solution to Wordle since its first day. We’ll update it daily too so it will always be a complete Wordle archive.